'We were poor'

HARARE - Dynamos coach Lloyd Chigowe says he is not surprised to see his side fail to provide a single player on this year's Castle Lager Soccer Stars of the Year calendar in a season he admitted the fading Harare giants were "not good enough".

This was the first time in over a decade that DeMbare have failed to provide a player among the best 11 for the season.

Since the commencement of the awards in 1969, DeMbare had only previously failed to provide a player on the calendar once in 2005 after only surviving relegation on the last day of the season.

This year, Dynamos had a difficult campaign as they spent the better part fighting relegation before they eventually settled for 11th place on the log table after Chigowe had replaced Lloyd Mutasa with seven games to go.

Chigowe admitted, the team did little to warrant any of their players being voted among the best 11 on the domestic scene this past season.

Back-to-back champions FC Platinum provided the highest number with Baroka FC-bound forward Rodwell Chinyengetere together with teammates Farai Madhananga and Kevin Moyo — were all voted to be on the calendar.

Ngezi Platinum Stars have two players on the list namely Michael Charamba and Godknows Murwira while Triangle United also provided Lameck Nhamo and Phenias Bamusi.

The other players on the calendar are CAPS United’s Joel Ngodzo, Chicken Inn’s Innocent Mucheneka, Highlanders’ Ariel Sibanda and ZPC Kariba’s David Temwanjera.

“The log and the score board are two things that don’t lie. The log tells you that we were on number 11; we had to fight for our dear lives,” Chigowe told the Daily News.

“The deserving teams are those in the top four as reflected by the Soccer Stars of the Year list. It has not been a good year for Dynamos.”

After helping the Glamour Boys survive the drop, Chigowe has since been offered the job on a permanent basis and is already looking at overhauling the squad he inherited from Mutasa.

After suspensions to the quartet of Marshal Machazane, Peace Makaha, Kingston Nkhatha and Obey Mwerahari, DeMbare finished the season with a threadbare squad.

Denver Mukamba, Ocean Mushure and Panashe Mutasa also went AWOL further throwing the club into crisis.

“It means we have to do our homework; we need to bring in quality and we have already started,” he said.

“We have already identified some players who I think can add value. You know Dynamos is the people’s team and there are a lot of players who want to play for the team.

“I believe we can bring back the old good days. My only appeal would be support from everyone who is associated with the club.

“I also hope the executive will back us in signing the identified players. Again I would love to see the Dynamos followers believe again that we can be tops once again.”



