Masvingo council hikes tariffs by over 50pc

MASVINGO - Masvingo City Council (MCC) has proposed to increase tariffs for water next year by more than 50 percent.

According to the tariff proposal drafted by the local authority, water charges would be $1,48 for 18 cubic metres up from $0,80.

MCC also proposed to increase service charges at its accommodation quarters for water and refuse while sewerage and supplementary charges remained the same.

In the schedule, water which was charged $8 would increase to $14,80 and sewerage would remain $3 per month.

“Refuse existing $4, 2019 $4,87 and supplementary charges would remain $3 subject to the approval by the ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing,” part of the schedule read.

A Masvingo resident Sungano Zvarebwanashe, wrote to council stating: “These charges are too exorbitant and residents are already failing to pay as the economy is not improving. Instead of increasing rates, council can get more funds if they manage to collect arrears from government institutions that owe the council millions of dollars.”

Masvingo mayor Collins Maboke said the council was aware of the concerns raised by its stakeholders and would factor them in in their final budget. – Helen Kadirire



