Marketers sample new Daily News on Sunday

HARARE - Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — the publishers of the market leading Daily News and Daily News on Sunday — last night officially introduced the new-look, bigger and better edition of the Daily News on Sunday to marketers and advertising executives.

The first edition of the revamped Daily News on Sunday is scheduled to hit newsstands next weekend, on December 9.

The highly-anticipated refreshing of the popular weekly comes after seven productive years since the paper and its inimitable stablemate, the Daily News, came back to the market — after both titles were violently and unjustly shut down by former president Robert Mugabe’s government in September 2003, for the crime of telling the Zimbabwean story like it is.

Hama Saburi, the Editor-in-Chief of ANZ, told the gathered marketers and advertising executives at a relaunch party at a Harare hotel last night that he was confident that the new-look Daily News on Sunday would become an even more sought-after product when it hits the streets.

“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to our thousands of loyal readers and advertisers for our incredible journey of the past seven years, as well as the seemingly limitless future that we are planning for.

“Indeed, we are who we have become — a successful, admired and commercially thriving media enterprise — because of you. A million thank you’s to all of you, and may our winning relationship long continue,” he said.

“Credit also goes to all those who have kept us on our toes, by recommending areas where we can improve further our product offering, including the need to increase the Daily News on Sunday’s pagination and making the paper even more inviting from the front page to the back page — and we have done just that.

“Our readers will easily pick out the new, distinct and easy-on-the-eye look and feel of this much-loved weekly paper when it hits newsstands next weekend.

“We have also added more light sections to the paper, to cater for readers who love subjects such as those covering beauty, fashion, health, food and sports,” Saburi added.

“And because religion is an important aspect of many of our readers’ lives, we are also enhancing our coverage of people’s faiths.

“At the same time, we have also augmented our business reportage for those desirous of in-depth focuses on the economy, business and finance. After all, Zimbabwe is now open for business!

“For those who love hard and riveting political and general news, you can count on us not to let you down as well — as encapsulated in the Daily News on Sunday’s new and distinct punchline, Find it First, Find it Here,” Saburi said further.

“If I may say so myself, what we have come up with is the total reading package — packed with riveting journalism, exclusives, in-depth analyses of topical issues, knowledgeable columnists and other great reads.

“In everything that we do, we are determined to keep the Daily News on Sunday and the Daily News as the country’s biggest, most trusted and influential media brands by far — while holding all leaders to account.

“This we do because we take our watchdog role very seriously and as an essential part of Zimbabwe’s democratic process,” Saburi said.

In an era characterised by half-truths and fake news, in both social and some mainstream media, Saburi also said the Daily News on Sunday would remain a reliable, impartial and respected voice for all Zimbabweans.

“In this regard, we take great pride in our work and the acclaimed professionalism of our journalists, who go to extraordinary lengths to bring you the true Zimbabwean story where many in our industry are flailing and shirking their responsibilities,” he concluded.

ANZ Chief Operating Officer, Jacob Chisese, said the changes to the Daily News on Sunday had been informed by reader feedback and market surveys.

“We have enjoyed very good times over the past seven years. It is an understatement to say that without your loyal support, we would not have managed to walk the exciting journey that we have been pursuing at ANZ.

“We do not take our relationship with all of you for granted. We value it, and we jealously guard and nurture it. Indeed, this relationship is a win-win situation,” he told the gathered marketers and advertising executives.

