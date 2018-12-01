ExQ ventures into condom manufacturing

HARARE - Veteran rap artiste ExQ has ventured into condom production, with a picture of a sample of the condoms being leaked to social networks.

The condoms are called “MR Putiti” with the tagline “safe sex with Mr P is sweet sex”.

They also have a Military Touch Movement logo at the back.

ExQ confirmed that the condoms were his, however, he was unable to shed more light on other aspects of the product as it has not been launched.

“Yes I have seen the pictures (of the condoms) circulating, they are my products and they had gone for testing and were approved,” ExQ said.

He further said that he will be launching them as soon as the consignment arrives.

ExQ is part of the Military Touch Movement group which has several musicians among them Jah Prayzah and Tahle Wedzinza.

The group also has a clothing line.

