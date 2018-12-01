Exide 7s Series powers on

HARARE - The Exide 7s Series continues today at Belgravia Sports Club with the third tournament of the five-series event.

The rugby tournament is the brainchild of the Harare Rugby Province (HRP) while Chloride Zimbabwe have come onboard as the sponsors through their brand Exide.

Exciting rugby action started last month with Old Georgians winning the final after defeating Mbare Select 36-17.

The Dragons were not available last weekend after they travelled to Dubai and were replaced by Harare Sports Club (HSC).

As expected, the teams lifted their games to higher levels to ensure their places as weekend winners.

The fast and furious games were controlled with professional clarity by our very own Zimbabwe referees and assistant referees with precise and accurate adjudication.

The quick responses of Emras Ambulance crews on the field, ensured injuries received immediate attention and the flow of games continued uninterrupted.

HSC eventually came out on top, as Exide 7s Series weekend victors, after they clawed their way to a well-deserved and closely fought final battle against a strong Pit Bulls side.

The game which finished 14 - 12 in favour of the HSC entertained all till the final whistle.

HSC will be looking at repeating their victory today when they tournament enters its third weekend.

This weekend, Domboshava, University of Zimbabwe, Mufakose, Hatcliffe, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Seke, Alex Sports Club, Pit Bulls and XP Horns will be fighting to knock HSC off their perch.

HRP, the organisers of the Exide 7 Series, have also been grateful to the professional aptitude of Fawcetts Guards at all entrances controlling the outskirts.



