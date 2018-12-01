ED lays foundation for new Parliament building

HARARE - President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday did the official ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of new Parliament in Mt Hampden.

Construction of the Chinese-funded new bicameral Parliament building will take 32 months.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mnangagwa said the country received a grant from China to construct the new Parliament, a pointer to the good Sino-Zimbabwe relations.

“This is a not a loan from the Republic of China, it’s a grant that they extended to us,” Mnangagwa said.

“What kind of a friend would you want other than China, they will build the most beautiful Parliament in Africa for us.”

Acting Chinese ambassador Baogang said: “On behalf of the government of China, I take this opportunity to congratulate the president and people of Zimbabwe on this project.

“China has released $1,2 billion dollars to Zimbabwe to finance various projects including the Robert Mugabe International Airport rehabilitation, and NetOne phase 3.

“My country has done all these things to facilitate different projects in Zimbabwe because Zimbabweans are our dear friends, our fellow brothers and sisters.”

Baogang said Zimbabwe should do everything to make sure that China- Zimbabwe relations are maintained.

“Zimbabwe will continue to receive special treatment from China. The ease of doing business has greatly improved under the new dispensation. Zimbabwe should continue to visit China government and businessmen for more business deals.”

Mnangagwa said he is, however, disheartened by the fact that China is always doing great things for Zimbabwe yet the country still fails to gather money to pay them back, adding that under his new dispensation, things will take a different turn for the better.

He said the construction of the building will see the creation of a new city which will present a lot of opportunities for investors and local people.

“We are witnessing the creation of a new city and we will achieve it,” said Mnangagwa, adding infrastructure in the executive and the judiciary would also be revamped.

The president said the new Parliament will necessitate an ease of doing business for parliamentarians and urged them to work diligently in executing their duties.

He reproached members of Parliament who sleep on the job and abscond sessions, saying they must be accountable to people who elected them as their representatives.



