Zanu PF MP sued over $54k Zesa bill

HARARE - Zanu PF Mutoko South MP Herbert Shumbamhini has been dragged to the High Court by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) over a $54 000 electricity debt.

According to court summons filed by ZETDC — which is a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings — the electricity bill emanates from charges incurred at his Devonia Farm situated along the Mutoko Road in Goromonzi District.

The power company told the court it was forced to take legal action after all its efforts to recover the money from the parliamentarian, who is also the ruling party’s Mashonaland East political commissar, hit a brick wall.

“The defendant (Shumbamhini) is indebted/liable to the plaintiff (ZETDC) in the sum of $54 857, 28 being charges in respect of power/electricity supplied by the plaintiff to the defendant at the latter’s special request and instance in terms of the running electricity supply contract between the two…,” the power utility said.

The defendant has failed, neglected or refused to pay the above sum/amount despite demand. By reason of the said failure, neglect or refusal to pay the above sum/amount, the defendant is obliged to pay the same with interest thereon at the prescribed rate which is currently 5 percent per annum.”

According to the court papers, Shumbamhini is yet to respond to the litigation but has 10 working days within which to file an appearance to defend.

