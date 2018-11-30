Mat South peacebuilding meeting blocked

BULAWAYO - State security agents allegedly blocked a peace building and reconciliation meeting meant to take place in Esigodini, Matabeleland South province.

Organised by the United States based Compassionate Justice International (CJI), the event was supposed to be held last Sunday in conjunction with the Ntabemnyama community to mark the 31st anniversary of the killing of 16 people, most of them missionaries and their children by alleged dissidents in the area.

Anti-government rebels on November 25, 1987 reportedly killed the victims who lived together on New Adam’s Farm, a commune run by the Pentecostal Community of Reconciliation.

Bob Scott, the CJI executive director confirmed the development to Daily News yesterday.

“We intended to do it on Sunday but they shut us down. I still do not know why,” Scott said.

“That is absurd; I mean you have a whole population of people suffering from post-traumatic side disorders who have survived the most painful experiences that any human being could go through and you are telling them you cannot heal,” he said.

Umzingwane legislator Levi Mayihlome was expected to grace the event.

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.