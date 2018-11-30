Mabiza condemns murder of lawyer

HARARE - The Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry yesterday condemned the murder of a 32-year-old lawyer, Lucy Duve, as the world marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Duve was reportedly co-habiting with her alleged killer boyfriend Tashinga Musonza, 29, at a house in Windsor Park suburb in Gweru.

Hell reportedly broke loose after Musonza — an Airforce of Zimbabwe pilot based at Josiah Tungamirai Airbase in Gweru — found out that Duve was allegedly having an affair with his colleague.

In a condolence message, permanent secretary for the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs ministry, Virginia Mabiza, described the heinous murder as heart-breaking.

She said it was poignant that the murder coincided with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence that began on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on Friday and ends on Human Rights Day on December 10.

“In Duve, the ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs has lost a humble and dedicated lawyer whose legal prowess was beyond reproach. Indeed it is sad and heart-breaking that her career and life has come to an abrupt end in the face of violence against women,” said Mabiza.

“The ministry …condemns in the strongest terms gender-based violence, taking the law into own hands and depriving others the right to life.”

According to a memorandum from the police, Musonza went to their lodgings at around 10pm last Sunday and found his girlfriend asleep.

He allegedly started accusing her of having an affair with his colleague before a misunderstanding ensued.

The two then drove to the airbase to clarify the matter. When they arrived at the airbase, they reportedly woke up Duve’s alleged lover who denied the affair.

Musonza allegedly got furious and fatally assaulted Duve who was pronounced dead upon arrival at a hospital.



