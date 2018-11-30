Govt, Unicef develop 16 story books for children

HARARE - The Primary and Secondary Education ministry in partnership with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (Unicef) have developed 16 story books for children under six years old to support the ministry’s drive to strengthen early learning development.

In a statement, Primary and Education ministry principal director Peter Muzawazi said the books, which were developed during a week-long Master Class workshop for Zimbabwean artists, photographers and graphic designers, will promote early learning and address different issues in the education sector.

“They will promote early learning, and address issues such as hygiene, nutrition and protection, ensuring a holistic approach to supporting children’s development, meeting the needs of children for today, tomorrow and many years to come,” Muzawazi said.

Unicef communications specialist Elizabeth Mupfumira said the books were developed to support Early Childhood Development learning and to cultivate love for learning amongst young people.

She said the story books address different cultural aspects and needs of Zimbabweans from various backgrounds.

“The storybooks will support the ministry’s drive to strengthen early learning development by providing the children aged one to six years, their caregivers and teachers with a rich resource of possibilities to expand a child’s mind, nurture their language, social, emotional, cognitive and emergent literacy. All the storybooks are developmentally appropriate, and address the unique cultural, and holistic needs of both rural and urban Zimbabwean children,” Mupfumira said.

Unicef chief of education Niki Abrishamian said this move will ensure that vulnerable children and their families have access to the books which will help in nurturing their emotional intelligence at a young age.

“Access alone is not enough to make a difference in children’s lives but the kind of content available to them that will make a difference and nurture the child’s emotional intelligence through the stories and feed their souls.”

