Free healthcare to people with albinism

HARARE - A non-profit group has opened a clinic in Harare offering free basic healthcare to people living with albinism.

Global Aid Missions Zimbabwe — founded by Esther Chasi and her husband, Fungai, proud parents of two young children who also happen to have albinism — are set to officially open a first ever full-time free service health clinic next month.

Located at number 53 Central Avenue to cater for people living with albinism, the NGO said it was looking to expand to all provinces.

Global Aid Missions public relations executive Gillian Makuza said the clinic project started two years ago with a private doctor offering pro-bono services every Saturday at his surgery.

Makuza said they finally managed to acquire their own place which will operate full time.

She said the organisation has over the past two years distributed over 1 500 sunscreens and referred 10 people for specialist treatment including skin lesions and radiotherapy supported by well-wishers.

“The success of this initiative over the last two years demonstrated the need for this service on a full time and large scale,” she said.

Makuza said the organisation will have a full time clinic offering general practitioner services, sexual reproductive health and counselling to people with albinism

for free while also engaging with willing donors to add other intended services.

“Equipping this first clinic to full capacity and authority approval level has been an upward climb that has taken us in excess of seven months but with determination and the people at heart, we have gone over and above to see the vision come into fruition,” said Makuza.

She further implored other organisations to also realise the dream Global Aid has for people living with albinism, and support the initiative in any way they can.

“The vision is to establish albinism free clinics throughout the country with a network of regular doctor-led clinics which will reach thousands of people with albinism in their own communities across Zimbabwe.”

The proposed clinics will each have a resident general practitioner with designated clinics carrying out visiting specialist services such as dermatology to offer cryotherapy, optical, dental, sexual reproductive health and counselling services free of charge.

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.