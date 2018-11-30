FC Platinum dominate Soccer Stars

HARARE - Reigning Castle Lager Premiership champions FC Platinum dominated the 2018 Soccer Star of the Year Awards with three players among the best 11 following yesterday’s selection meeting.

The platinum miners forward Rodwell Chinyengetere, defender Kevin Moyo and midfielder Farai Madhanaga were all selected as some of the best performers in the just-ended season.

Triangle United capped off a decent season by providing two players — forward Lameck Nhamo and winger Phenias Bamusi.

Ngezi Platinum Stars also provided two players in defender Godknows Murwira and winger Michael Charamba.

CAPS United midfielder Joel Ngodzo, ZPC Kariba forward David Temwanjera, Highlanders goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and Chicken Inn midfielder Innocent Mucheneka complete the list.

Fading Harare giants Dynamos, who had a poor season before surviving relegation with only two games to go, failed to provide a single player on the Soccer Star of the Year.

Since the awards were created in 1969, Dynamos had only previously failed to provide a player on the calendar once in 2005 when they also struggled before surviving against relegation on the last day of the season.

Although they had a decent season after bouncing back to the top flight after acquiring the franchise of How Mine, Harare City surprisingly also failed to land a player on the Soccer Star of the Year list.

Midfielder Moses Muchenje, winger Tatenda Tumba and goalkeeper Ryan Harrison all had an outstanding season for the Sunshine Boys but missed out.

The Soccer Star of the Year and his two runners-up will be announced at a banquet to be held in the capital on December 7.

On the same night, awards for Coach of the Year, Goalkeeper of the Year, the Most Promising Player of the Year as well as the Referee of the Year will also be handed out.

