Daily News On Sunday relaunches

HARARE - A bigger and better Daily News on Sunday will be relaunched soon to give readers of the publication broader coverage of news and current affairs.

Commenting on the milestone development, Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) Editor-in-Chief, Hama Saburi, said the major weekly was being revamped to meet all the expectations of its thousands of readers.

“The industry we are into is very demanding. For us to continue to be successful there is a need to continually innovate to ensure that we deliver what our readers and clients want,” he said.

“We are confident that we are offering our readers and advertisers an irresistible and compelling choice,” added Saburi.

Saburi said the revitalised publication will deliver an unrivalled weekend package that sets the agenda for the week ahead.

Without revealing much, he described the new-look weekly “as exactly what the market had been waiting for”.

“What our subscribers shall be getting in their pigeonholes or newsstands — in the case of those who will buy the product from the streets — is a culmination of our productive engagements — at various levels and platforms — with our valued readers and advertisers, who have been giving us feedback on what they expect to see in the publication in line with the changes that have occurred in our environment.

“We took that feedback seriously and re-aligned our product in terms of both its appearance and content in line with their valid expectations. When we looked back at the journey we have travelled with our partners — readers and advertisers — throughout this process, we are happy that we haven’t let them down. What you are about to see is not our product but theirs. It’s something that fills us with a great sense of pride and happiness,” said Saburi.

He added that the ANZ family was also excited to be re-launching the Daily News on Sunday at the formative stages of the second republic led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“History is in the making. Former president Robert Mugabe, who led Zimbabwe for 37 largely arduous years, is gone and in his place is Mnangagwa.

“We will religiously prod our leaders to stay true to the promises they made on the campaign trail in the run-up to the July 30 harmonised elections, make no mistake about that,” he said.

The ANZ Editor-in-Chief said the Sunday paper to be relaunched will not embrace the changing times for the sake of it.

He said while they welcome the opening of a new chapter for Zimbabwe, it will be the duty of their journalists to give the new leadership a reality check.

