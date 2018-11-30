Chamisa pushes for talks, transitional authority in Zim

Mugove Tafirenyika and Blessings Mashaya  •  30 November 2018 4:45AM  •  4 comments

HARARE - As Zimbabwe's economy continues to deteriorate, opposition leader Nelson Chamisa cranked up the political heat on President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his ruling Zanu PF yesterday — calling for the immediate establishment of a transitional authority to stabilise the country.

 

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.

Comments (4)

Demagogue Chamisa is doing everything possible to cause instability- inciting elected parliamentarians not to recognize and respect the presidency and govt leadership, demos that will disrupt normal business activity in Harare, using inflammatory language that is likely to incite "stupid" goons into equally stupid acts. And truly Chamisa hopes the economy goes downwards, so he maintains a support base. The power that he had hoped to gain from a favourable election result has eluded him. If Mnangagwa does not "dialog" with him, then Chamisa is irrelevant and definitely being away from the corridors of influence, then 2023 seems like a journey to Jupiter!! Mnangagwa couldn't have said it better "Vachingovukura" !!!

Will Blackman - 30 November 2018

No NGU [Transitional Authority ] TA this time.For what and why.If you have your ideas and plans that are unique that can jump up our economy try them in cities and town that are under your arms for us to see.You have in GNU before for period of five years with the key to unlock the economy as you said but you and the rival Zanu-Pf totally failed.So what is new for GNU[TA] that can be important now. Finance Minister Ncube is doing far better and so creative to the style of our underground and complex economy .HE is man of action that start with ,one, 2 cents tax for his Budget to balance, two, ghost worker flash out and tired youth officers to cut costs,three, foreign currency duty on cars and others imports to control USD out follow,four, no funding to unprofitable state companies to stop drain state funds, five, 5% cut salary at the top to save more money.Now September balanced mean what gvt expenditure equal to revenue corrected then October surplus with 29 million dollars first since 1980 that showed inflation control if continue with this stance. Hate him or like him that man is doing wonders within short period that have been failed by GNU on five years which you demanding now. So special for TA MR President. Down with GNU.Down with TA

Voice - 30 November 2018

kkk hanzi na ed nero ishiri kkk. saka apa ngwena inenge ichitaura neshiri kana vapedza ichida zvayo ngwena yodya shiri, ichingotonga!!!! the issue here guys is that were as ed is too bad as a leader, his badness is mitigated by his quietness. chamisa is equally bad but his is accelerated by his motor mouth like jonathan moyo. tiri patight unless mdc chooses someone different.

mukhovhe wa tshilidzi - 30 November 2018

Chamisa has no right whatsoever to call for a transitional authority. He lost the election top Pres Mnangagwa and should just accept the outcome. Why would ED agree to a transitional authority when he won the election. Chamisa is just seeking personal aggrandizement through being accommodated in Govt. There is no political nor legal basis for such an arrangement.

Bevan Musoko - 30 November 2018

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media