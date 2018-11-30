breaking .... Ginimbi acquitted

HARARE - Flamboyant businessman and socialite Genius Kadungure has been acquitted of fraud in a matter where he was accused of duping Chegutu West legislator Dexter Nduna of more than ZAR1 million under the pretext of supplying mining equipment.

Ginimbi, as he is popularly known, allegedly also duped Kwekwe based brothers Enock and Evon Gatawa and had pleaded not guilty to two counts of fraud.

In acquitting Ginimbi, Harare Magistrate Morgan Nemadire said there is no evidence directly linking Kadungure to the offense and that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

