Winky D pours 'jecha'

HARARE - Dancehall icon Winky D has heightened his social commentary, this time delving into the prevailing economic situation in the country.

His latest release Kasong KeJecha is hitting hard on real issues affecting majority of the populace touching on issues such as corruption, dire state of country’s health system with some facilities demanding payment in United States dollars and general poverty.

He even questions the mantra by the government insisting on rating the bond note 1:1 with US dollar.

Reality on the ground is that the rate is 1:300.

“Handisi mhondi asi bond ndakitisa, 1:1 Oskid usazviitisa, I maths dzipi dzaurikutiitisa, mira ma funny imwe load ndodzikisa…,” he sings.

The “Kudira Jecha” line has been used on many occasions by opposition MDC leader Nelson Chamisa and its meaning has always been subject to debate and he was even asked to explain what it means when he appeared before the inquiry into the August 1 killings.

This has seen the chanter being politically-associated with the MDC and also his mention of the number 40 which has been made as reference to Chamisa’s age.

According to his camp, Winky D represents the ghetto and he brings into perspective issues as they affect the majority in the ghetto.

“We know people will say its politics but politics in definition is about power. Winky D doesn’t want power or to govern. He is talking about the issues affecting people in the ghetto. Jecha as you know is the ghetto, kujecha, and this is putting the issues as they affect the ghetto.

“A lot of things have changed and people in the ghetto know the reality of this. We have a situation of some people who are completely divorced from reality but we are saying those who know it feel it. Someone had to talk about those issues,” Jonathan Banda, Winky D’s manager said.

Winky D has over the years been regarded as the voice of the voiceless with releases such as the The Poor People Devotee.

Winky D in the graphic picture for the sleeve, appears holding a shovel and his camp says it is time for action.

“He is holding a shovel for a reason. It is not time for the microphone but time for work to make ends meet,” Banda added.

