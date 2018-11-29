Red Cafe hosts Pah Chihera album launch

HARARE - Afropop songstress Pamhidzai Mbirimi popularly known as Pah Chihera is launching her third studio album tomorrow at Red Cafe in Harare.

The 10-track musical project is titled Haitongwe Nedemo which Pah Chihera says tackles love issues and it is the beginning of change in her career path.

“This is my third album after Runonzi Rudo and Mbavha Yerudo. I experimented a lot but not losing my Afrofusion track. There is jiti also. In short this is something worth listening to as I showed my versatility,” the Runonzi Rudo hit maker said.

The album was recorded at Zvishavane Verenga Empire Studio and she collaborated with rising musician Asher Moreman.

She believes she has come to reclaim her position as one of the best female talents in the country.

“I did my best on this album to surpass what I did on Runonzi Rudo but after all has been said and done, it is the fans that have the final say. They are the judges of our music,” she said.

The debut album saw her travelling to several countries for performances.

And tonight Afrofusion musician Innocent “Innosaint” Mupemba will unveil his latest single track Musalad at Red Cafe as well.

He will be supported by his backing group, Next Generation Band.

Mupemba is not new in the music industry as his musical journey can be traced back to his school days. He was a member of Churchill Mbira Ensemble and then perfected his artistic skills at Pakare Paye Arts Centre in Norton and Zimbabwe College of Music.

He was a regular performer at Harare International Festival of the Arts from 2010 to 2013.

Mupemba has one studio album Tikuuya Ikoko.

Meanwhile marabi musician Zacobo is launching his latest album Zveupenyu at Eddy’s Kite in Chegutu tonight.

He will be supported by his tutor Kireni Zulu, Rishon Murandu and Abel Mauchi among others.

Zacobo told the Daily News the latest studio project is meant to keep marabi music on its pole position in the local showbiz.

“Marabi is a unique genre which needs to be guarded jealously. I am hoping the album will go a long way in keeping marabi music afloat,” Zacobo said.

