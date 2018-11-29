Peter still searching for a hit

HARARE - Sungura musician Peter Moyo said he is not bothered by not having a hit song saying all that matters is the number of people who come to his shows.

He said there are artistes who have come up with the “so-called” hit songs but fail to stage and attract people at their shows.

Young Igwe or Sungura Bae as the singer is fondly known will be releasing his third album in March next year and still hopes to have a chart-topping song.

“I believe the issue of a hit song should be judged by the number of shows and people you attract.

“Some say I don’t have a hit song but still people come and enjoy my music at my shows, to them they are hits.

“There are several people who have made the so-called hits but are nowhere to be seen by now. Some even fail to hold or attract people at shows,” he said.

“A new album will be coming in March and I usually let people judge because they are the consumers of the music.

“To me everything I have done is a hit and that will be the same in March. People have different preferences and to them that will be a hit,” he said.

The young musician is yet to fully exploit his potential but he has managed to keep his late father’s legacy alive.

He has always refused to be compared to Dhewa and has managed to build a name for himself as one of the best sungura performers.

He has had a fine year with his shows attracting huge crowds. This has not escaped the eyes of show organisers who have roped him for the end of year sungura party dubbed “Bye Bye 2018” at Premier Tobacco Auction Floors on December 14.

The show features sungura giant Alick Macheso and red hot singer Baba Harare who made headlines with his song The Reason Why better known as Hat Dzemurara.

“I believe we did well and those who have been to our shows can testify. We give people value for their money. Come December 14, entertainment is guaranteed,” he said.



