Miss World Zim optimistic

HARARE - Reining Miss World Zimbabwe Belinda Hajirah Potts, who is in China for the Miss World competition, said her prospects of participating in the finals are high as she was working to make herself shine.

The finals are set for December 8 where 30 out of the 122 girls in the competition will participate.

Potts told the Daily News that she was having an amazing experience and enjoying the beauty of China and its cultures.

She said she needed the country’s support through votes, so that she could get to the finals. “The competition is stiff, the girls are competitive — I don’t want to lie but I really believe in myself and I hope to do nothing but the best and I really don’t want to disappoint the country.

“So basically in the African countries, South Africa’s representative is really favoured, she is very popular and it’s believed that her country helps out to the Miss World pageant. But I hope I will be able to make myself shine and just be chosen as well,” she said.

“There are five fast tracks that will make five girls that win get into the final Top 30 and the rest of the 25 will be chosen by the judges through prejudging. I’m just trying to make sure I secure a spot and I get into the final 30. And it will be a first for Zimbabwe as well.”

She said apart from the food and the weather that was sometimes hostile to her, the hospitality she was getting in China was incredible.

“The food, well, I get sick sometimes because of the food. And the heat, oh and sometimes the weather just gets cold I will be shivering to the point that I can’t even type. And when it gets hot it really gets hot unlike Zimbabwe. But yes, it’s quite an experience, I am loving it. And the sites are beautiful and these guys are wonderful in terms of technology and architecture,” Potts said.

“There is also a big language barrier in China, we are 122 girls in total and most of the girls can’t speak English and we have to use a translator. Even the Chinese they do not really speak English, but the hospitality is good, I’m not complaining. I’m really grateful to be here.”

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.