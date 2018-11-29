Langeveldt back with 'Simply ED'

HARARE - One of the pioneers of Zimbabwean stand-up comedy, Edgar Langeveldt — who seemed to have been forgotten — is back after years of missing on the stage with a one-man show titled Simply ED.

Langeveldt will be holding his comeback show On December 7 at Pan Afrika, in Belgravia.

He told the Daily News that he had sorted out all the family issues that had been standing in the way.

The comedian said he could not even remember the last time he did stand-up comedy as it has been long but was ready for a come-back in the industry that seems to have evolved.

“It is a comeback season; it’s going to be a series. So far, I have been busy behind the scenes encouraging some of the younger comedians out there and developing the digital aspect of comedy. But now, I’m back on track, it’s a good thing,” Langeveldt said.

His comeback show is titled Simply ED and on the tittle he said: “What if it’s Simply ED (for Edgar)”. The poster of the event has a depiction of Langeveldt wearing a scarf with colours of the Zimbabwe flag.

In a warm-up to his comedy comeback, he will participate in a musical-inspired show titled the Motown Magic Show.

“The industry, it was me for 10 years and all that fame gave me so much pressure, it took a lot of energy to build up audiences, but this time around I am going to be more laid-back.

“Now it’s a bigger industry with 20 to 30 comedians throughout the country. The audience has evolved.

“In terms of material, there is going to be everything, economic satire, all the angles, exploring social phenomenon. And for the old fans, the Edgar they once knew will be back, I don’t know if I will do the make-up, costumes and that but I will include the singing, commentary, funny stories and impersonations,” he said.

Langeveldt has toured several countries in Africa and Europe among others.

In 1990, he won Commonwealth Award in New Zealand while he was still at UZ and in 2005 he won Prince Claus Award and pocketed 25 000 Euros.

In 1996, he founded Nexus Talent Agency where more than 400 artists from different disciplines such as film-makers, musicians and poets were motivated and marketed to the outside world.

His breakthrough as a stand-up comedian came in 1997 when Book Cafe approached The Nexus Talent Agency looking for stand-up comedies.

