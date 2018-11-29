Jnr council sources 1m sanitary pads

HARARE - Harare Junior City Council (HJCC) is on a mission to raise one million sanitary pads in a pad campaign aimed at helping less privileged girls around the city.

This comes as the Finance minister recently suspended customs duty on sanitary wear in a bid to cushion underprivileged girls and women in the country.

HJCC town clerk Tatenda Moyo told the Daily News that the newly-elected Junior Councillors are determined to reach their target of raising one million pads that they

will donate to less fortunate girls.

Moyo said they inherited the campaign from their predecessors who managed to raise over 29 000 pads which were donated to several children’s homes around the city last year.

“We are continuing with the million pads campaign which we took over from the previous council. The campaign is our number one project for the year.

“The outgoing council, last year, raised 29 390 and donated them to more than 10 homes in Harare. We are also working on re-usable pads which will be going for a $1 or $3 depending on a person’s preference,” Moyo said.

The first time female Junior Town Clerk also revealed they are working towards maintaining their position as the best performing Junior Council in the country.

She added they are also holding an environmental exhibition in a bid to encourage city residents to realise the importance of conserving the environment and keeping it clean.

“The outgoing council won a shield for being the best performing junior council in Zimbabwe so we would want to maintain that status.

“We are also holding an environmental exhibition at the town house on November 28 to raise awareness on conserving the environment. We want to reach out to as many people as possible as we want to alert them on recycling some materials in our surroundings.”

