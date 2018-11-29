Commission concludes public hearings

HARARE - The Commission of Inquiry, headed by former South Africa president Kgalema Mothlante, looking into the August 1 killings has concluded public hearings after gathering evidence into the post-election violence that killed six people.

The commission’s spokesperson John Masuku said the commission was now analysing all gathered information and is working on a final report which is to be presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“The commission... today concluded its process of gathering oral evidence through public hearings.

“Testimonies, most of which were broadcast live on ZBC television and social media platforms were heard from different individuals and organisations in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and Mutare.

“The commission is now collating and analysing all information gathered and has already started compiling its final report and recommendations to be presented to … Mnangagwa,” Masuku said.

“The commission was also handed over written evidence as well as audio and video materials including some which were provided by international broadcasters following an appeal made through the ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services.

“....the commission is working day and night in order to present its report way ahead of its 90-day deadline which commenced on September 19, 2018 when the seven-member group of local and international eminent persons was sworn in at State House in Harare,” Masuku said.

Members of the Commission of Inquiry were probing circumstances that led to the August 1 post-election violence which claimed the lives of six people.

Other members of the commission included lawyer and National Constitutional Assembly president Lovemore Madhuku, academic Charity Manyeruke, Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ)’s ex-president Vimbai Nyemba, Rodney Dixon of the United Kingdom, former Tanzanian chief of defence forces General Davis Mwamunyange and former Commonwealth secretary-general Chief Emeka Anyaoku of Nigeria.

The public hearings, which were characterised by interesting and dramatic testimonies, began in last month.

