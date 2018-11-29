Chegutu completes residential roll



CHEGUTU - Chegutu Municipality has completed its supplementary residential evaluation roll and has called on owners and occupiers of properties within the town’s jurisdiction to inspect the roll.

In a statement the municipality said it is inviting property owners as prescribed by section 254 of the Urban Councils Act to come for inspection.

“Chegutu Municipality hereby notifies its ratepayers that the supplementary residential Valuation Roll has been completed and owners and occupiers of properties within the town’s jurisdiction are now called upon to inspect the roll during working hours (8am to 430pm) at the civic centre as prescribed by Section 254 of the Urban Councils Act (Chapter 29:1).

“Owners and occupiers of properties are called upon to lodge with the clerk of the valuation board in writing in the prescribed form which is available from the clerk),” the statement said.

The municipality said objections must be lodged within 21 days from date of publication of the notice.

