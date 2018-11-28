Zifa backs down

HARARE - The Zifa Electoral Committee has finally succumbed to pressure and finally allowed Felton Kamambo, Gift Banda and Mlungisi Moyo to contest in the forthcoming football association’s election.

The trio had been disqualified from running in the elections set to be held this weekend.

Kamambo is running against the incumbent Philip Chiyangwa for domestic football’s top job — the Zifa presidency.

On the other hand, Banda is to challenge Zifa vice president Omega Sibanda while Moyo is seeking a seat on the Zifa board.

After handing in their nomination papers, the trio was subsequently barred by the Zifa Electoral Committee which cited various irregularities in their applications.

Kamambo and Banda then approached the Zifa Appeals Committee in protest of the decision of the Electoral Committee.

The Zifa Appeals Committee chaired by Tafadzwa Mazonde last week delivered their judgments in which they upheld the Electoral Committee’s decision to bar the duo.

However, Mazonde’s committee slammed the Zifa secretariat for the bungling they made in handling the two appeals.

They also quashed some of the points which the Electoral Committee had used to bar Kamambo, Banda and Moyo from running in the elections.

Kamambo and Banda did not take lightly to the Appeals Committee ruling and once again approached Fifa with their grievances.

After the sustained pressure, the Electoral Committee yesterday made a U-turn regarding their earlier decision.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association Electoral Committee has noted that the appeals for...Moyo, ...Banda and...Kamambo were not dealt with in accordance with Article 12 subsection 3 of the Electoral Code and as such they are now eligible to contest in the Zifa Executive Committee elections,” the Zifa Electoral Committee chairperson Vusi Vuma said in a statement yesterday.

The elections for the board positions will now go ahead this weekend with Moyo now going up against current Zifa board member (finance) Philemon Machana, broadcaster Barry Manandi, public relations practitioner Sugar Chagonda, businessman Chamu Chiwanza, former referee Brighton Malandule and Central Region boss Stanley Chapeta.

Elections for the president and his vice will now be held on December 8 where Chiyangwa will go up against Kamambo while Sibanda and Banda go head-to-head.

It appears as if the Zifa Electoral Committee panicked after Kamambo made it abundantly clear to Fifa secretary-general Fatma Samoura in his letter to Zurich earlier this week, there had been a lot of bungling in the process.

“The Philip Chiyangwa executive hastily arranged or unconstitutionally appointed an appeals committee to dispose of our appeals, well out of the prescribed dates, in terms of article 12 (2) and 12 (3) of the Zifa electoral code,” Kamambo wrote to Samoura.

“Article 12(2) stipulates that ‘any appeal, with its reasons, shall be sent by registered post or delivered in exchange for confirmation of receipt to the general secretary of Zifa within four days of receipt of the electoral committee decisions’.

“Furthermore, article 12 (3) stipulates that appeals shall be considered by the electoral committee within four days of the receipt by the general secretary of Zifa.

“It is important to note that the electoral committee sat on November 2, 2018 to consider and vet the submitted forms. I then received a letter from the Zifa secretary on November 5, 2018, notifying me of the electoral committee’s decision to bar me from contesting.

“I submitted my notice of appeal on November 5, in compliance with the constitution, requesting for more information to allow me to prepare my heads of arguments.

“The same day I then received a response from Zifa, notifying me that I was banned from participating in all football activities, hence my appeal could not be entertained, neither would I be given any information as per my request.

“However, I proceeded to file my appeal papers on the same day in terms of the electoral code requirements. Copies of these letters are contained as attachments in my submitted documents to your esteemed office.

“In terms of the electoral code section I quoted above, the Zifa appeals committee must have heard and disposed of my matter of appeal within four days, to be more precise by November 9, 2018.

“This did not happen because there was no appeals committee in place as I alluded to in my earlier communication.

“On November 16, 2018, I wrote to the appeals committee through the Zifa secretary, advising them that they had failed to hear my appeal and dispose of it within the

prescribed four-day period.

“Technically, by law, I was and I am now eligible to contest for the position of Zifa president.”

