Trust to raise funds for female prisoners

HARARE - Child-based voluntary organisation, Our Children Our Future Trust (OCOFT), will host its annual fundraising dinner on December 8, 2018 to raise funds towards the empowering of female prisoners through training with skills that will enable them to sustain both themselves and their families after being released from prison.

OCOFT chairperson, Williet Mabeza said the organisation’s mission is to provide, administer, coordinate, promote and advocate for improved quality of life for vulnerable children and female prisoners in Zimbabwe to the best of its abilities.

Beneficiaries are also empowered to be self-sufficient through well thought-out training in business entrepreneurship and management skills as well as assistance in obtaining capital. In the past seven years, OCOFT has mainly worked with the Chikurubi female prisoners paying visits, donating basic commodities and hosting Christmas parties for the inmates. OCOFT has also paid examination fees for some female inmates from Chikurubi and some have passed their respective examinations.

“Like any other organisation in Zimbabwe we are facing funding challenges hence this fund raising dinner dance which we hope will go a long way in boosting our coffers to enable us undertake our mandate smoothly. We are the voice of these vulnerable children and female prisoners and we hope the dinner dance will be well supported to help us champion their cause,” said Mabeza.

