Female legislators to approach Court

STAFF WRITER  •  28 November 2018 8:18AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - MDC women’s assembly chairperson Lynnet Karenyi-Kore has threatened to approach the courts to report sexual harassment cases on her and another female Member of Parliament by two Zanu PF male lawmakers.

MDC’s Manicaland proportional representation MP, Karenyi–Kore made stunning allegations in Parliament against Zanu PF’s Tafanana Zhou and John Paradza forcing the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda to institute an investigation against duo.

However, in a statement Karenyi- Kore said: “I am contemplating taking these acts of sexual harassment to the courts if Zanu PF MPs… do not stop the intimidation and harassment of female parliamentarians.

“It is my hope that the speaker will not conceal my report as he promised to investigate the sexual harassment allegations I made.”

In making his ruling in Parliament, Mudenda acknowledged that the issue that had been raised was a serious matter.

“I will therefore study the matter and use our own systems to find out the truth of the matter and then act accordingly.”

Karenyi-Kore said she had been courageous to stand up because she is a woman representative in her party where she is women’s assembly chairperson.

“I have received reports from my fellow colleagues that they are also receiving this same sexual harassment and I strongly feel that there is a difference between heckling and sexual harassment.”

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media