Female legislators to approach Court

HARARE - MDC women’s assembly chairperson Lynnet Karenyi-Kore has threatened to approach the courts to report sexual harassment cases on her and another female Member of Parliament by two Zanu PF male lawmakers.

MDC’s Manicaland proportional representation MP, Karenyi–Kore made stunning allegations in Parliament against Zanu PF’s Tafanana Zhou and John Paradza forcing the Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda to institute an investigation against duo.

However, in a statement Karenyi- Kore said: “I am contemplating taking these acts of sexual harassment to the courts if Zanu PF MPs… do not stop the intimidation and harassment of female parliamentarians.

“It is my hope that the speaker will not conceal my report as he promised to investigate the sexual harassment allegations I made.”

In making his ruling in Parliament, Mudenda acknowledged that the issue that had been raised was a serious matter.

“I will therefore study the matter and use our own systems to find out the truth of the matter and then act accordingly.”

Karenyi-Kore said she had been courageous to stand up because she is a woman representative in her party where she is women’s assembly chairperson.

“I have received reports from my fellow colleagues that they are also receiving this same sexual harassment and I strongly feel that there is a difference between heckling and sexual harassment.”

