DeMbare rewards Chigowe

HARARE - Lloyd Chigowe has been rewarded for saving Dynamos from relegation in the just-ended Castle Lager Premiership by offering the coach a contract to take over on permanent basis for next season, the Daily News can report.

Chigowe was hired on interim basis to replace Lloyd Mutasa and steer the team from relegation following a difficult campaign in which the Glamour Boys struggled for form which saw them spend the better part of the season fighting relegation.

In the seven matches that Chigowe took charge, he picked up three wins, two draws and two defeats which saw the Glamour Boys finish the season on 11th place with 42 points from 34 matches.

That run appears to have done enough to charm the Dynamos leadership, who are now convinced the former Young Warriors coach could be what they needed to fight for silverware once again in the next season.

While Dynamos chairperson Isaiah Mupfurutsa was not readily available to confirm the development, the Daily News understands a deal has since been agreed in principle between the two parties and should be signed before the end of the week.

It is believed that the Dynamos leadership wasted no time in settling for Chigowe as they want to give him enough time to prepare for next season.

Chigowe, who is famed for producing numerous young players that have gone to play at the highest level, has been on record lately saying he would welcome a chance to coach the club on a full time basis if given an opportunity.

The former Douglas Warriors coach has also since noted that the Glamour Boys needed an overhaul if they are to be competitive next season.

