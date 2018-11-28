Chigumba fails to come to court

HARARE - A former Midlands State University student who is accused of re-tweeting a derogatory message against Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba was yesterday removed from remand after the latter did not appear in court.

Night Tawona Shadaya was charged with criminal insult relating to the tweet.

The tweet which was circulated by Shadaya purported to be from Chigumba’s account read: “I can’t wait for the election fiasco to come to an end. I could do with a holiday and some good sex. My body needs a break.”

Prosecutor Peter Kachirika sought further postponement saying they failed to subpoena Chigumba.

“This is a matter for trial. However it’s unfortunate that the police could not subpoena the complainant. We have made efforts to subpoena her but without success. We seek one last remand,” Kachirika submitted.

However, Shadaya’s lawyer Noble Chinhanu of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) opposed the application for further remand.

Chinanhu said since last month, the State has been seeking postponement on the same reason yet there is no guarantee that the complainant will avail herself in court.

“On the last remand date, the State was put on notice that if it fails to avail the complainant today (yesterday), we will apply for refusal of further remand. It is on that basis that we hereby apply for refusal of further remand,” Chinhanu said.

Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa refused further remand and said the State will proceed by way of summons.



