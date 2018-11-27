Zinasu calls for consolidated Education Act

HARARE - The Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) has called for a consolidated Higher Tertiary Education Act that will reduce their problems and put a stop to the repressive laws that infringe the rights of students.

Zinasu national president Archbold Madida said students in tertiary institutions are facing a plethora of challenges and they feel they have been reduced to servants in their institutions.

The Zinasu president said they want an Act that will ensure that they get academic freedom and that their rights are not infringed.

“We recently commemorated International Day of the Student at a time where the need for a consolidated Higher and Tertiary Education Act is becoming more and more evident.

“An ... Act will among other things repeal the draconian and repressive pieces of laws that infringe and subjugate the rights of students, reducing them to servants, if not slaves in institutions they should be seen as the chief stake and stockholders.”

“Academic freedom will remain a pipe dream without a consolidated Higher and Tertiary Education Act,” Madida said.

He also pointed out that under this harsh economic situation tertiary institutions are not sympathetic towards the already over-burdened students as they are always hammering them about fees payment.

Madida added that students feel they are being punished for being poor and wish the education system could more sympathetic towards them.

“The commemoration of the International Day of the Student came at a time where students are the biggest victims in this comatose economy and abysmal financial environment.

“The life of a student is becoming harder each day and less and less affordable. In the midst of all this, we are hammered and left to dry by the continued commercialisation and commodification of education in our institutions of higher learning. Fees are becoming exorbitant, while students are increasingly being punished for being poor.”

This comes months after some government-owned tertiary institutions slashed tuition fees for students on work-related learning or teaching practice by 40 percent.

Government had directed all State-owned institutions of higher learning to reduce tuition fees for students on industrial attachment to cushion students from the prevailing tough economic environment.