Zimra clarifies on dutiable goods

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) has clarified on guidelines used in the clearance of the designated foreign currency dutiable goods and specified requirements needed to get an exemption approval.

This comes after the ministry of Finance and Economic development invoked the Customs and Excise Act and imposed duty in foreign currency on an array of goods last week during the National Budget.

According to a Zimra press statement, every person including companies that have any designated goods under Customs or Bonded Warehouse shall pay duty in foreign currency.

However, there are some exemptions among the designated foreign currency dutiable goods and the goods will only be exempted when an exemption approval is given.

“The detained, seized and warehoused designated foreign currency dutiable goods will be exempted from payment of duty in foreign currency provided that the person obtains an approval for exemption from the regional manager within 42 days whose period starts from November 22, to January 3, 2019,” said Zimra’s head of corporate communications, Francis Chimanda in a press statement.

He added that motor vehicles imported under the suspension of duty for the physically handicapped persons, VAT payable shall be exempt from the provisions of the Statutory Instrument 252 A of 2018.

“Any person clearing any designated foreign currency dutiable goods should lodge an application to the regional manager through the station manager at the port of entry through which the goods are being imported,” said Chimanda.

According to the press statement, the regional manager shall then process the application and directly communicate his decision to the client, who is expected to approach the station manager and finalise the clearance process.

Zimra revealed that if the client is not satisfied with the decision made by the regional manager, an appeal may be submitted through the regional manager for the commissioner’s consideration.

According to Zimra, applications should be supported by documents like a written application through the station manager requesting for exemption, the receipt for items held, bill of entry if already processed, notice of seizure, postal detention notice, invoice for the goods, and proof of payment consignment.

Among the list of designated foreign currency dutiable goods contained in the Statutory Instrument 252A of November 23, 2018 include motor vehicles with racing driver only and double cab both petrol and diesel engine, fresh cheese, grated or powdered cheese of all kinds, fresh grapes, ground nuts, margarine, selected meat products, poultry products, swine meat, preserved fish and salt water.

The other products on the list include eggs, sugar confectionery, chocolates, cereals, sweet biscuits, bread, tomatoes, potatoes, mushrooms, beans, grape juices, selected cigarettes, trunk suitcases, handbags and toilet linen.

