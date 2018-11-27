Zim hosts Sadc water meeting

HARARE - Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Water Proficiency Testing Scheme Evaluation Workshop, which is hosted annually over three days by selected member states to scrutinise the effectiveness of water testing in the region, kicked off in Harare yesterday.

Sadc came up with the annual workshop in 2004 in a bid to ensure that the water in the region is within acceptable chemical and microbiological limits that are safe for human consumption.

Officially opening the workshop, being organised by the Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) in partnership with Germany-based PTB, SAZ director-general Eve Gadzikwa said the annual water proficiency testing scheme was established by the Southern African Development Community Cooperation in Measurement Traceability (SADCMET) to promote inter-laboratory co-operation by member states.

Adding that the workshop is part efforts to enhance trade.

“It is important to note that accreditation enhances public confidence of test results generated by a testing laboratory. Accreditation also leads to the ease of acceptance of products and services across national borders by removing the need for them to undergo additional testing thus facilitating trade between member states in order to generate the much needed foreign currency,” Gadzikwa said.