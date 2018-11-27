Woza campaigns for free education

BULAWAYO - Women of Zimbabwe Arise (Woza), with the support of 10 other civic society groups, have renewed its bid to fight for free-for-all basic education in the country.

The Jeni Williams-led Woza has been campaigning for free basic education since 2005.

In the latest development, Woza’s re-launched free-for-all education campaign which runs under the theme: Education is our Heritage Campaign.

Williams said it was time; the government removed the burden on struggling parents. “While Woza realise the campaign is located in a very harsh economic environment, parents and children cannot be expected to continue to carry the State obligation for ever,” Williams said.

“The schooling system has become totally insensitive in daily demands from the pockets of the poor exposing children to abuse by making them ‘debt collectors’ on behalf of the schooling system,” she said.

This comes at a time education in Zimbabwe has become too expensive for long suffering Zimbabweans.

The firebrand Woza leader said the main focus of this phase of the campaign is to raise awareness of citizens on the Government of Zimbabwe’s obligations to “respect, protect and fulfil the right to universal education by genuinely adopting sound policy and implementation with the best interests of the child first.”

She appealed to government to develop a fundraising strategy and framework to deliver free basic universal education as guaranteed in Section 44, Section 75 and Section 19 (1) of the Constitution which states that the “State must take all practical measures to promote free and compulsory basic education.”

Williams further noted that these constitutional provisions were in alignment with regional and international treaties.

“Many civic society players would be part of such a fundraising initiative and will wholeheartedly engage any international donors with Government of Zimbabwe provided funds will be properly administered and channelled towards progressive realisation of Universal Education,” she said.