Vendors want by-laws reviewed

HARARE - The Survial Vendors Union Zimbabwe (SVUZ) has called on government to review by-laws which forbid vendors from operating in the streets saying they are out-dated in a country characterised by high unemployment.

SVUZ vice chairperson Obey Mwariwangu said: “The by-laws in the Urban Councils Act date back to the old constitution when Smith was still the president and there was rampant employment during that time. Now we don’t have anywhere to get jobs so we remain in the streets. They can’t be using those by-laws. They should actually revisit them and amend them so that we can also be in the system.

“We as SVUZ are appealing to the government to be sincere because we are unemployed and taking us off the streets is actually like signing our death warrant,” Mwariwangu said.

The SVUZ vice chairperson said they want to have a peaceful engagement plan with Harare City Council (HCC) as they believe the force used to remove vendors on the streets two months ago was unwarranted.

The vendors’ association which has about 3 000 members pointed out that there is lack of infrastructure to cater for all street vendors therefore council should be more understanding.