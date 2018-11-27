Power outages cripples Morton Jaffray

HELEN KADIRIRE  •  27 November 2018

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) has of late been experiencing power problems which are affecting operations at Morton Jaffray (MJ) water treatment works.

Power outages at MJ and other treatment plants have resulted in some suburbs going for days without water.

“We are currently experiencing electricity challenges at MJ. The started on Wednesday but was briefly resolved. We lost nine hours of water treatment due to it,” HCC spokesperson Michael Chideme said.

Community Water Alliance national coordinator Hildaberta Rwambiwa said some of the problems that hamper water provision such as power outage at MJ can be rectified if the city implements its biogas project at Firle sewer treatment works.

Rwambiwa said with an estimated waste generation of 100 megalitres (Ml) daily, council can generate electricity to power some of its stations.

Prince Edward (PE) water treatment works that supplies Chitungwiza with water has also been facing power outages.

