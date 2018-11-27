Mount Pleasant golf club to be developed

HARARE - Harare City Council (HCC) will be entering into an agreement with advertising agency Gary Thompson and Associates to develop Mount Pleasant Golf Club and surrounding real estates.

According to town clerk Hosea Chisango, the golf club, which has a nine hole course had a 99-year lease which came into effect on July 22, 1961.

Chisango said the amended rentals of the premises are $320 per month although the facility had now been defunct and required reconstruction to attract members as people.

“The golf club is surrounded by wetlands that have become dump sites from both residential and commercial property owners. There is also land that is ideal for housing within the proximity of the club as well as Jam Tree which offered recreational and sports facilities to the golf club members and the general public,” Chisango said.

He added that Gary Thompson, owner of the advertising agency who has been member of the golf club for 35 years proposed to partner with the city on the project.

The town clerk said the project would include the upgrading of the course to an 18 hole championship facility at a cost $8 million.

Chisango said a new world-class club house would be constructed as well as the upgrading of sports facilities at Jam Tree.