Mbeki to grace Dabengwa Foundation awards

HARARE - Former South African president Thabo Mbeki will be the guest of honour at the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation inaugural awards meant to celebrate the country’s unsung liberation war heroes and heroines.

The event dubbed “Ihawu Awards” is slated for December 7 at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

“We have since received confirmation from the former South Africa President Mbeki that he will attend,” foundation director Mthulisi Hanana said.

“He will be accompanied by some Umkhonto weSizwe veterans such as Walter Mavusi Msimaga among others,” he said.

The foundation is named after veteran nationalist and Zapu president Dabengwa who happens to be its patron.

Hanana said: “We must understand that when Zipra and Zanla went to war there were things that they wanted to achieve, so our vision as a foundation we want to ensure that the legacy of the liberation struggle is preserved and perpetuated,” he said.

In 2016, Zapu embarked on a similar programme to honour unsung fallen ex-combatants who were denied hero status for various reasons.