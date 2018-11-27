Daily News launches breaking news service

HARARE - The country’s most iconic and influential newspaper, the Daily News — also the flagship title of Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (ANZ) — has launched a new text service which offers Zimbabweans authentic breaking news via their mobile phones.

Commenting on the initiative, ANZ editor-in-chief Hama Saburi said the new offering was in response to growing reader needs in the country for timeous, truthful and noteworthy news in an era of bountiful fake news, especially on social media.

“The health and further development of Zimbabwe’s nascent democracy will depend to a large extent on a well-informed population.

“Indeed, and for our democracy to thrive, Zimbabweans need honest, brave and riveting journalism that tells it like it is, without fear or favour — as the renowned

style and our motto goes — which helps to set the tone for informed and robust public discourse in the country.

“Our new service will do just that by remaining faithful to the trusted and much-loved traditions of the Daily News. And the good news is that this exciting service will be available for a modest fee to everyone with a mobile phone,” Saburi said.

There are three subscription package options that are available to all Econet users — at the relatively low cost of five cents a day or 25 cents a week, or $1 a monthly for breaking news text alerts.

To sign for the service, please follow these five easy steps to activate the service:

1. Dial *109*2#

2. Select Option 1 — Breaking News

3. Select Option 1 — Subscribe

4. Select the daily, weekly or monthly subscription package of your choice.

5. Start receiving breaking news alerts on a daily basis.

The “Breaking Daily News Service” is ANZ’s second mobile text news product after the inimitable newspaper’s “On the GO” product that was launched in June last year, in collaboration with technical partners Econet Wireless and Shankly Technologies.

“Daily News On the GO” is a summary of the day’s news that is delivered to subscribers at 5am every morning via mobile text messages.