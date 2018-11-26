ZPP wants probe into abductions

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) has called on government to investigate all reported cases of enforced disappearances and abductions and bring justice to the affected individuals and families.

This comes as the world is preparing to celebrate the International Human Rights Day on December 10.

In a statement, ZPP said most of the disappearances occurred between the years 2000 and 2008 and some have not been accounted for up to date.

“These violations were more pronounced at the height of opposition politics between 2000 and 2008. Many who disappeared have not been accounted for and their families never got closure as there is impunity for enforced disappearances,” the statement said.

ZPP said seeing that it’s been exactly 10 years since some of the abductions occurred in 2008, government should criminalise all acts of enforced disappearances and abductions among other things.

“In 2008 alone, ZPP recorded an alarming 511 cases of enforced disappearances and abductions, most of which were perpetrated between April and December 2008,” the statement said.