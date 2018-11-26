Zanu PF wins Mutoko by-election

STAFF WRITER  •  26 November 2018 10:27AM  •  0 comments

HARARE - Zanu PF has retained the Mutoko North parliamentary seat after its candidate Rambidzai Nyabote polled 11 141 against her main challenger Boniface Mushore of the MDC-A who could only manage 1 329 votes.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services permanent secretary Nick Mangwana posted the election results on his Twitter account yesterday.

The Mutoko North by-election was triggered by the election of Mable Chinomona as the president of the Senate.

It is the first by-election since the July 30 elections in which Zanu PF won by a two thirds majority.

Elections watchdog, the Zimbabwe Election Support Network claims that the poll recorded a higher number of assisted voters.

Post a comment

Readers are kindly requested to refrain from using abusive, vulgar, racist, tribalistic, sexist, discriminatory and hurtful language when posting their comments on the Daily News website.
Those who transgress this civilised etiquette will be barred from contributing to our online discussions.
- Editor

Your email address will not be shared.
 

Popular this week

Download our mobile app

Popular this week

© 2018 Associated Newspapers of Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Made in Zimbabwe
Design & development by C2 Media C2 Media