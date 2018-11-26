Taxi driver murdered

HARARE - Three suspected robbers allegedly murdered a taxi driver in broad daylight in one of Harare’s affluent suburbs last week after masquerading as genuine passengers, a court has heard.

Romeo Jambura, Norest Tamangani and Dallena Makupe allegedly murdered Taruvinga Mutize on Monday in Harare’s Eastlea suburb after attacking him with unknown objects before dumping his body in Westgate.

The trio were not asked to plead to murder when they appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Mugwagwa remanded them in custody to December 6, and advised them to apply to the High Court for bail.

Allegations are that on November 19, at around 3pm, the trio hatched a plan to rob Mutize who was a taxi driver in Harare’s central business district (CBD) and was using a blue Honda Fit registration number AEP 6641.

It is alleged that they armed themselves with unknown objects and hired the deceased to ferry them to Eastlea in Harare.

The court heard that along the way, the trio manhandled the now deceased from behind and assaulted him with unknown objects all over his body.

It is the State’s case that they robbed Mutize of a pair of brown shoes, a Samsung GTS 5360 cell phone, and a black wallet containing his particulars.

Using the taxi, they allegedly ferried Mutize’s body and dumped it along Arcadia Road in Westgate before dumping the car in Domboshawa.

According to State papers, they proceeded to search the vehicle and stole two USB cables, three way sub charger and a blue and black modulator.

Upon their arrest, they reportedly led detectives to the recovery of the now deceased’s property which was in their possession.

The court also heard that they led detectives to the recovery of the taxi in Genyere Village in Domboshawa.

An autopsy conducted on Mutize’s body revealed that he died of mechanical asphyxia, neck constriction and hand strangulation.

