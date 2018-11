HARARE - MDC youths have called for the expulsion of the party's vice president Elias Mudzuri after he allegedly attended a meeting with President Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday at State House against his party's resolution not to.

more news to follow...

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. This service available to Econet users only.