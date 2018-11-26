Man tenders fake RTGS document

HARARE - A Chitungwiza man allegedly tendered a fake Real Time Gloss Settlement (RTGS) proof of payment in a bid to defraud a local hardware company of $14 000, a court was told last week.

Kudakwashe Mudzingaidzwa appeared before Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa charged with defrauding Elotep Investments.

Mugwagwa remanded him to December 6 and ordered him to pay $300 bail.

As part of his bail conditions, he was ordered not to interfere with State witnesses, report to the police twice a week and continue residing at the address he gave to the police.

Allegations against Mudzingaidzwa are that he went to Elotep Investments on November 20 where he tendered a fake RTGS document valued at $14 705 intending to purchase paint.

It is alleged that an employee identified as Enia Chibeke phoned the company’s finance director David Chikomo informing him of the pending RTGS transaction.

The court heard that Chikomo instructed Chibeke to wait for him to verify the transaction.

It is the State’s case that Chikomo later arrived the shop and discovered that the RTGS was fake.

He reported the matter to the police, leading to the arrest of the accused person.