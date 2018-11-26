Macheso's daughter finally divorces

HARARE - Popular sungura musician Alick Macheso’s daughter Sharon and her husband of four years Kudakwashe Munetsi have agreed to part ways after the singer’s child filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, amid revelations they only stayed as husband and wife for two months.

More news to follow...

Sign up to receive BREAKING NEWS mobile phone text alerts from the Daily News for 5 cents a day. Dial *109*2# now to register. For Econet users only.