Chamisa to appear before Motlanthe Commission

HARARE - A Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 shootings that occurred after the July 30 harmonised elections will resume today with MDC president Nelson Chamisa expected to testify.

Chamisa who has been blamed by the Zanu PF government for the violence that led to the deaths of six people had written to the Kgalema Motlanthe-led Commission demanding evidence that linked him to the skirmishes prior to his testifying.

The commission which was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to find out what happened on the fateful day has so far heard testimonies from a number of witnesses that include top ranking officials from both the army and police.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed that Chamisa would appear before the commission today despite some sources claiming that his appearance is still to be confirmed.

“We had dialogue with the commission and will continue dialoguing. As of now the position is that the president is agreeable to testify,” said Mafume.