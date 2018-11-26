Chamisa to appear before Motlanthe Commission

Helen Kadirire  •  26 November 2018 10:11AM  •  1 comment

HARARE - A Commission of Inquiry into the August 1 shootings that occurred after the July 30 harmonised elections will resume today with MDC president Nelson Chamisa expected to testify.

Chamisa who has been blamed by the Zanu PF government for the violence that led to the deaths of six people had written to the Kgalema Motlanthe-led Commission demanding evidence that linked him to the skirmishes prior to his testifying.

The commission which was appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa to find out what happened on the fateful day has so far heard testimonies from a number of witnesses that include top ranking officials from both the army and police.

MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume confirmed that Chamisa would appear before the commission today despite some sources claiming that his appearance is still to be confirmed.

“We had dialogue with the commission and will continue dialoguing. As of now the position is that the president is agreeable to testify,” said Mafume.

Comments (1)

Since the other named persons including the appointing authority are not attending, this is an opportunity to kill the discredited commission of inquiry once and for all and find out who is paying them and how much? Since they will refuse to divulge that is another way of killing it as a waste of the time of Zimbabweans and their money which they do not have???

heeeeei - 26 November 2018

