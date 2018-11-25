Wasteful CAPS United held



CAPS United.........................0

Chapungu.............................0

HARARE - CAPS United ended their 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with a frustrating draw against lowly Chapungu here yesterday.

Makepekepe had hoped to finish the campaign on a winning note especially following the 4-1 humiliation at the hands of relegated Bulawayo City in their previous outing.

However, poor finishing meant the Green Machine would end the season in eighth place on the log with 48 points and a distant 30 behind champions FC Platinum.

Coach Lloyd Chitembwe missed yesterday’s game reportedly after falling ill during the week with the club’s technical advisor Nelson Matongorere taking charge of proceedings.

Joel Ngodzo, twice came close to scoring with his first shot in the seventh minute being saved by Chapungu goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.

His second attempt in the 19th minute hit the post and went out.

Moments later, Nigerian striker Abasirim Chidiebere looked to have broken the deadlock but his effort again hit the post.

Chapungu had their fair share of chances with their best effort being a shot from winger Ian Nyoni which was saved by Makepekepe goalkeeper Chris Mverechena.

The second half again was a story of missed chances for CAPS with Tinotenda Chiunye coming close on numerous occasions.

In the end, the two teams had to settle for a draw.

Matongorere drew positives from the match saying it was a much better performance from the one against Bulawayo City.

“I’m happy with the standard of play, compared to how we played last week; there was great improvement.

“We created more chances than the other team and what was lacking was precision,” he said.

In his assessment of the season, Matongorere believes they played well considering the number of players they lost.

He said football is a matter of human resources and they managed to hold their own with the players at their disposal.

“We did well; we never fought for survival from the first game up to the last game. We lost a number of players and never got to replace the quality,” he said.

“Look at (Phineas) Bamusi, who can match him? We managed to do well with what we had at our disposal.”

Chapungu’s stand-in coach Clement Mugari was happy with a point away from home which saw the Air Force of Zimbabwe side finish in 14th place just three points above the relegation zone.

He said they started the season on a bad note but managed to make amends in the second half of the campaign.