Preacher lines up Ebenezer Conference

HARARE - A local church leader believes developments in the country’s economy are beyond economics and need divine intervention.

Stewart Tigere, who leads the Revival Grace International Ministries, believes some matters are beyond human control and need spiritual intervention.

The preacher, who recently returned from the United States where he was preaching in the company of his wife Aquiline, has lined up an end-of-year revival conference scheduled for November 27 to December 2.

“Amid everything that our economy is encountering, we need to believe and have faith in the Lord.

“There are some things we can change and some need spiritual intervention,” he said.

Under the banner Ebenezer Conference, the preacher said this is aimed at praying for the nation in the wake of accidents.

“This is our end-of-year conference that we celebrate to thank God for leading us and protecting us throughout the year. Many things happened such as accidents and we need to pray to God for continued protection.

So we are simply thanking the Lord for bringing us this far and he will continue leading us,” he said.

“This is the fourth anniversary of the Ebenezer Conference which translates to thus far the Lord has taken us and we have invited several other speakers such as Pastor Ohizu and Bishop Muparutsa.

“We will continue to look unto Christ the author and the finisher of our faith,” he said.

The preacher said the conference is open to everyone and will also be meant for healing and delivering the sick.