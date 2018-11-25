Nichrut humble DeMbare

Nichrut ……………(1) 3

Dynamos……………….0

GWERU - Dynamos’ tumultuous 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season came to an end in humiliating fashion after a thrashing at the hands of already relegated Nichrut yesterday.

A goal in each half from Rodreck Mutuma and a penalty, late in the game, by Ephraim Mwinga was all Nichrut needed to dismiss a hapless DeMbare side.

The loss condemned the Glamour Boys to their worst finish in a decade as they ended the season in 12th place with 40 points and a distant 37 adrift of champions FC Platinum.

DeMbare, like they have done all season, put in a horrific show that belittles the great institution the Harare giants used to be in years gone by.

Interim coach Lloyd “MaBlanyo” Chigowe must have been relieved at the final whistle and described his team’s performance as horrific and attributed the loss to some administrative challenges

“I can only say it was a horror show; of course there was a lot happening behind the scenes that I cannot disclose,” a dejected Chigowe said.

“I think I’m not at liberty to disclose it at this particular moment but there were some things that were happening ahead of this game that affected our preparations for this match.”

Chigowe reiterated that DeMbare need to recruit new players in order to reclaim their past glory; a sign that he is not happy with the current crop of players at his disposal.

“I have already said that we need to bring in new players and start afresh, I think I’m on record as having said that in the last three games,” he said.

Despite losing, Dynamos fans stormed onto the pitch after the final whistle to celebrate their survival from relegation hoisting their coach and his assistant Murape Murape.

Nichrut stand-in coach Michael Ngore was delighted by the win but was disappointed it was a little too late.

“It was a sterling show and this is what we have been crying for all along, it’s unfortunate we are going to Division One, but what you saw today shows the platform we will have in Division One,” Ngore said.

Ngore, who is standing in for John Nyikadzino who was injured after being involved in a car accident, is hoping for a quick return to the Premiership and hopes to stay with the team next season.

“I don’t think I’m the one to decide but if they want me to continue with the team, I would love to because I have developed an attachment with the boys and if we are to continue in Division One, we want to come back quickly,” he said.

Dynamos dominated play in the opening stages but failed to break the Cyanide Boys’ rearguard.

Against the run of play, Mutuma capitalised on a defensive mix up to slot home past DeMbare goalkeeper Tonderai Mateyaunga. Mutuma doubled the lead 12 minutes into the second half with a diving header off a Farai Vimisai cross.

Mwinga rounded off the scoring late in the game from the penalty spot.

Yesterday’s results

Nichrut 3-0 Dynamos, CAPS United 0-0 Chapungu, Ngezi Platinum 0-1 Black Rhinos, ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bulawayo Chiefs, Shabanie Mine 0-4 Herentals, Chicken Inn 1-1 Triangle United, Yadah 1-1 Harare City, Mutare City 0-2 Bulawayo City