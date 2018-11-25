Ngezi Platinum end season on losing note

Ngezi Platinum....................0

Black Rhinos.................. (0)1

HARARE - Despite a promising and blistering start to the campaign, Ngezi Platinum Stars ended their 2018 Castle Lager Premiership season with a home defeat to Black Rhinos and without any silverware or a coach.

Rhinos midfielder Allan Gahadzikwa scored in the third minute of time added on to compound Ngezi’s woes.

Madamburo goalkeeper Nelson Chadya tried to pass to defender Polite Moyo but the pass was intercepted by Gahadzikwa, who finished with aplomb — chipping over the goalkeeper.

The defeat meant Ngezi finished the season in second place with 65 points and 12 behind champions FC Platinum.

This was unimaginable considering the way Madamburo started the season under Tonderai Ndiraya.

Ngezi went for 14 matches without defeat at the start of the year; winning 12 and only drawing twice.

However, the wheels finally came off and they surrendered their lead at the top of the table to FC Platinum and never recovered.

Eventually, Ndiraya was sacked two months ago with his assistant Clifton Kadurira taking temporary reins.

In the five matches Kadurira took charge of, Madamburo just collected one win against Bulawayo Chiefs then drew with Chapungu and Harare City before losing to FC Platinum and Rhinos.

“We played well for the greater part of the game and only a moment of madness from the keeper gave Rhinos the lead,” Kadurira said.

“I think we will do much better next season, we ended in second position, we will try to surpass that.”

Black Rhinos coach Herbert Maruwa was pleased his side completed the double over Ngezi and finished the season in seventh place with 49 points.

“It’s always good to complete a double, the first round we won and this time around, we won again,” he said.

“I’m happy with the overall performance, we tried to frustrate them; waiting for them to make a mistake and they did just that.”