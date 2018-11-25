Mixed reactions to 2019 budget

HARARE - Following Finance minister Mthuli Ncube’s 2019 National Budget presentation on Thursday, reporters from the Daily News on Sunday — Nokuthaba Nkomo and Brighton Goko — took to the streets of Harare to get reactions from members of the public. This is what some of them had to say:

ZODWA MPEMHI, 42 - Warren Park

I am generally impressed about government’s budget, especially paying duty in United States dollars. This move will help government earn more US dollars.

I always wonder how those people who buy luxurious cars afford them when things are this difficult in the country, so I think charging them duty in US dollars is fair because clearly they can afford.

I’m also happy that the Border Gezi people have also been retired. I honestly did not understand their purpose. They were just wasting the country’s money.

The biometrical project for civil servants is also remarkable because they will at least be able to get rid of ghost workers who have been earning what they don’t deserve. I’m generally happy. I feel like we are moving in the right direction as a country.

JOSPHAT KOMBONI, 45 - Chitungwiza

People are suffering. This budget will only worsen our situation.

I was expecting to hear that bond notes have been removed and that we will be using US dollars but I’m disappointed that they want us to continue drowning in suffering.

If they are going to charge duty in foreign currency how are they expecting us to pay that money when we are using bond notes?

How are we even going to get that foreign currency considering that money changers were also chased off the streets?

I don’t know how people are going to survive in this tough environment.

I feel like (former Finance minister Tendai) Biti’s budget was better than what we heard yesterday.

It’s very bad.

We are not happy. Their governance is bad. They are arresting foreign currency dealers yet they want duty to be paid in US dollars!

This is madness. Where is the foreign currency going to come from?

PETROS CHIRIKURE, 30 - Waterfalls

This budget is useless. They should tell us where to get the foreign currency unless if they are planning to avail it in banks.

How are we even supposed to travel to other countries if we are using bond notes and we have nowhere to change money?

These people should think before they present their budget to the people.

We want them to present things that are realistic, otherwise this budget is unacceptable. It’s just going to cause more pain to the already suffering innocent Zimbabweans.

HESSEL NHANANGA, 21 - Mufakose

The budget had its ups and downs. I applaud the government for its biometric programme that will do away with ghost workers.

However, I found hiking fuel prices as a stringent measure because people already don’t afford the high cost of living so we do not need any price hikes at this point in time.

We want USD because the bond does not have value anymore.

I think government should stop saying the bond is equivalent to the US dollar and just admit that it no longer has value because it cannot allow its people to suffer like this.

I know for sure that these tough measures are not affecting government officials in any way but they should be sympathetic towards general members of the public.

TRISH HAKUROTWI, 23 - Mabvuku

I think the budget is not fair because it’s going to make our country an impossible environment to survive in.

If fuel prices increase, bus fares are also going to be affected.

As we speak, kombis are going for 75 cents and most people are already finding that amount expensive.

Hiking fuel prices will make everyone’s life difficult, even for schoolchildren.

I was hoping the two percent tax was going to be scrapped off.

It appears like a small amount of money but it’s not.

The other day I went to purchase airtime worth $4 500 and after transaction $90 was withheld due to the two percent tax.

That’s a lot of money and it’s killing businesses.