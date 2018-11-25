Jah Prayzah's Alicia Keys dream

HARARE - Music star Jah Prayzah says his dream is to one day work on a duet song with American songstress Alicia Keys.

In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily News on Sunday, the singer also revealed that he is a big fan of Zimdancehall star Winky D.

He said releasing a collaborative song with Keys will open doors for him to perform on the international stage.

“I believe my previous collaborations with Nigerian artistes Davido and Yemi Alade, Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz and South Africa’s Mafikizolo opened many opportunities for me which have seen me perform at a number of festivals in Swaziland, Namibia and Malawi.”

He said he is surprised when people say he has a “beef” with Winky D saying the alleged competition is fuelled by the two artistes’ fans.

“That comparison pains me. I’m a big fan of Winky D. I believe this is just a creation of the fans … I believe even our music is different,” he said.

He bemoaned piracy, which he said was bleeding the industry, adding that with his new offering, Chitubu his marketing team will not concentrate on selling CDs, rely on online platforms such as YouTube, Spotify, iTunes and Buddie beats.

It was disheartening, said the music star, to discover that soon after launching Chitubu at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) in the evening, it was already on the streets the very next morning because of pirates.

“I think it is better to focus on online platforms. The rewards, if I may say are better than selling CDs. Imagine coming out of HICC and the CD is already in the street,” he said.

Jah Prayzah said he believes in the power of music videos and is proud of the investments he puts in the products.

“We invest a lot for a video. On the video for the song Dzamutsana we had about 30 people camping in Binga for three days.

“We are looking at food and accommodation for them and allowances, the work itself. I can’t state the exact figures but we put in a lot,” he said.

The music composer said he felt strained working on his last two albums; Kutonga Kwaro and Chitubu which were recorded close to each other.

“I feel on this album (Chitubu) and the last one, I strained a lot.

Just two months after Kutonga Kwaro, I was already in the studio preparing for Chitubu.”

He added that in future he would have to consider on his releasing patterns; whether to release every year on not although his desire is to release annually.

Is his music prophetic considering that Mdhara Vachauya and Kutonga Kwaro were deemed as such?

“The way I do my art is different from others. At times my lyrics are not straight forward but riddles which can be interpreted differently.

But if you look at Dzamutsana even the video is self-explanatory, it is about a guy stalking his crash,” he said.

He said his new album Chitubu was meant to mainly cater for traditional music lovers.

“I started as a dancehall artiste and at times when people say I’m abandoning the old sound I wonder if they want me to go back to dancehall.

“On this album, I tried to accommodate traditional music lovers on songs such as Hakata and Tauchira,” he said.

The singer admitted that at times things do not go the way that one may want and this applies to his career and music releases.

“At times errors do occur, I’m human and errors are bound to happen, hence I have to listen to criticism. You need a second opinion hence constructive criticism is necessary,” he said.

Jah Prayzah believes his album Ngwarira Kuparara, comprising hits such as Gochi-Gochi, is his best.

“When we talk of albums, Ngwarira Kuparara was my breakthrough as it led to all this attention. Others are now coming on an already built catalogue.”

While his fans would always like him to perform at home, the singer said his calendar determines where he should be and there is an overwhelming engagement and bookings from outside the country.

“I have all my local fans at heart. It is just a matter of bookings, at times we get more bookings outside the country and we have to fulfil those commitments. We have followers across the globe and we ought to visit and share with them the music,” he said.